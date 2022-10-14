On Her Latest Post, Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali Receives Proposal From Fan

Marathi actress Prajakta Mali made her debut with the film Gandhi, My Father and left the audience bowled over with her acting prowess. She is a true blue fashionista as well and aces every outfit. The diva receives admiration from fans but she would have never expected fans expressing love for her. However, this turned out to be true when one of Prajakta’s fans proposed to her in a recent post. The follower wrote that Prajakta symbolised an empowered and strong Maharashtrian woman.

The Tandala actress oozed oomph in a one-shoulder purple top in her recent post. Prajakta accentuated her look with a colour co-ordinated pendant and lipstick. The Luckdown actress wrote in the caption, “She should rather walk alone in darkness than follow anyone else’s shadow." Her fan wrote the proposal, applauding these pictures. A user replied to this follower that he was currently becoming a hot topic of discussion in the news. Another asked Prajakta why she was not appearing as a host in the show Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra - Chaar Vaar Hasyacha Chaukar. Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra is one of the most popular comedy shows for the past four years. Actors Sai Tamhankar and Prasad Oak are the judges of this show.

Besides this post, Prajakta is also in news for her untitled upcoming film. She has teamed up with a stellar star cast starring actors Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Sankarshan Karhade and Alok Rajwade. Renowned actor Hrishikesh Joshi and producer Nitin Vaidya are also associated with this film. Besides this information, other details are under wraps. The shooting of this movie was wrapped up recently in London.

Apart from this project, Prajakta is also acting in the movie Respect. This film will narrate the story of seven women living in the same country, state and similar city. This female-centric movie is written and directed by Kishor Pandurang Belekar. Actress Sarika Thakur, Anant Jog, Govind Namdev, Sunil Shende and others have performed pivotal roles in this film. Produced by Zee Studios, Kyoorius Digital and Movie Mill Entertainment, Respect is currently in the post-production stage.

