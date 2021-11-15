On His 34th Birthday, Marathi Actor Amey Wagh Gifts Himself This Mighty Car

Marathi actor Amey Wagh, who celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday, November 13, decided to buy himself a brand new Mercedes car as a gift. The actor informed his fans about his new car on Instagram.

On his official Instagram handle, Amey Wagh shared a photograph of the new car and wrote a message in Marathi.

“The journey will be tough. Mercedes and I will accomplish it," translation of Marathi message written by the actor.

The Instagram post has received more than one lakh likes. Amey Wagh’s fans are filling the comments section with congratulation and birthday wishes.

According to reports, the Mercedes car Amey Wagh bought and gifted to himself costs around Rs43 lakhs.

The actor, recently, also announced the release date of his upcoming horror-comedy Zombivli. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on November 14 but now will be released on February 4, 2022. In Zombivli, Marathi film lovers are going to see three promising young actors, including Amey Wagh, Lalit Prabhakar and Vaidehi Parshurami, on the silver screen for the first time.

Actor Amey Wagh has also been roped in for a Hindi film starring Vicky Kaushal. The two have been spotted together shooting for the movie. The actor was earlier seen acting in Hindi films including Aiyya and Billu.

According to reports, Amey Wagh has interesting films lined up for release this year including Aditya Sarpotdar’s Zombivli, Mangesh Joshi’s Karkhanisacnchi Waari and Nipun Dharmandhari’s Mee Vasantrao.

In the Marathi film industry, the actor is popularly noted as a chocolate boy. Amey Wagh has a huge fan following among Marathi viewers. The actor is well known for his roles in films like Muramba, Faster Fene, Dhurala was also appreciated.

