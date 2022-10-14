On His 35th Birthday, Simple Suni Chooses Shooting Over Celebrations

Renowned filmmaker Simple Suni is celebrating his 35th birthday today. His name is synonymous with crafting commendable films like Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, Bahuparak and others. Suni was also associated as a lyricist with successful movies like Ulidavaru Kandanthe, Operation Alamelamma etc. Suni is extremely sincere in his work and his busy schedule even on his birthday proves this fact. He is shooting for his upcoming film Gatha Vaibhava in Kundapura, Karnataka.

Suni has teamed up with actress Ashika Ranganath and debutant Dushyanth, son of Karnataka MLA SR Srinivas. Reportedly, this film is an action-period drama for which B J Bharath and Judah Sandy have composed music. William David has handled the cinematography.

Ashik Kusugolli is associated with Gatha Vaibhava’s editing. According to reports which surfaced on social media some time ago, the shooting of this film was midway. Reportedly, Ashika will play Devakanye’s character and complete shooting for 30% of her scenes.

Besides Gatha Vaibhava, Suni also wrote and directed a fantasy thriller flick Avatar Purusha: Part 1. The first instalment of this film revolved around the son of an Ayurveda scholar Rama Jois, who goes missing. Rama blames his sister for this tragedy and severs all relations with her.

After several years, Rama’s niece decides to mend the relationship by hiring an unsuccessful actor to play her missing brother’s role. Is that actor accepted by everyone in the family? How does the entire household become the target of treacherous plans hatched by someone? Avatar Purusha’s first instalment revolved around these questions.

Avatar Purusha was lauded for including enough elements to make it an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Apart from this, reviewers appreciated how Suni kept ample moments of humour as well without exaggerating it too much. In addition to direction, the cast also did a commendable job and left the audience bowled over with their acting prowess. Whether it was cinematography, music or other aspects, makers delivered the best and received applause.

