On His 72nd Birthday, Rajinikanth’s Film Baba Re-released In Theatres

Rajinikanth is loved by millions of people all over the country, and even beyond. Thalaiva, as he is fondly known, is idolised by his fans. His film’s release is nothing short of a festival, not only in Tamil Nadu but throughout India. Recently, the superstar celebrated his 72nd birthday on December 12. On this special occasion, his film Baba was re-released in theatres. To appeal to today’s audience, the film has been re-edited and digitally enhanced. Its songs have also been remixed to give them a more modern feel.

Baba, a cult classic starring Rajinikanth, was originally released in 2002. Suresh Krissna directed the supernatural action-thriller, which was funded by Thalaiva himself. Baba was reportedly a commercial flop at the box office upon its initial release, but it quickly gained popularity among Rajinikanth fans.

Baba is a film about an atheist who has a life-changing experience. The cast of the film includes Rajinikanth, Amrish Puri, Manisha Koirala and Ashish Vidyarthi. AR Rahman composed the film’s theme song. The movie received mixed and negative reviews and flopped at the box office. Rajinikanth took a break from acting thereafter. He eventually returned with the box-office hit Chandramukhi (2005).

Rajinikanth has been in the industry for 47 years now. Thailava began his career in 1975 with K Balachander’s film Apoorva Raagangal. His dedication to his craft has earned him a ‘god-like’ status today. But the road towards stardom was not an easy journey. Rajinikanth struggled as a child, growing up in a lower-middle-class family. He had odd jobs, like that of a coolie, carpenter and bus conductor.

He turned 72 years, and is still working actively in the film industry. He still has the same charm and aura that draws people to the theatres. No other star can match Rajinikanth’s mass appeal in India.

