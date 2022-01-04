Home » News » Movies » On His Birthday, 83 Actor Jiiva Unveils Varalaru Mukkiyam, a Family Entertainer with Father RB Choudary

Tamil actor Jiiva turned 37 on January 4. On the occasion, he officially confirmed his next family entertainer, Varalaru Mukkiyam.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: January 04, 2022, 19:46 IST

The makers of Tamil film actor Jiiva’s next film, Varalaru Mukkiyam, officially confirmed that he has collaborated with his producer father RB Choudary. On Jiiva’s 37th birthday, the production company made the announcement. Santhosh Rajan will direct the family comedy, which will be produced by Choudary under his Super Good Films banner.

The father-son team has previously collaborated on films such as Aasai Aasaiyai in 2003, which marked Jiiva’s acting debut as a lead actor. Thithikudhe, Kacheri Arambam, and Jilla are a few of their other films.

“Our #Production92 Starring Birthday Boy @JiivaOfficial titled as #VaralaruMukkiyam. A complete fun-filled family entertainer. A #SanthoshRajan Directorial @kashmira_9 @PragyaNagra @DoneChannel1 #HBDJiiva," The post can be found on Super Good Films’ official Twitter account.

Amar B Choudary, also known as Jiiva, made his Bollywood debut in Kabir Khan’s 2021 sports drama 83. Jiiva received critical acclaim for his performance as the exhilarating opening batsman Krishnamachari Srikkanth in the film, which was based on India’s historic World Cup victory in 1983.

Jiiva is Choudary’s youngest son and is best known for his work on Keerthi Chakra, Kattradhu Thamizh, Raam, and Neethaane En Ponvasantham, among others.

Varalaru Mukkiyam also features Kashmira Pardesi, best known for her role in Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s Mission Mangal, and Pragya Nagra, best known for her TikTok videos and Tamil web series Lockdown Kadhal.

first published: January 04, 2022, 19:46 IST