Karan Johar Announces 1st Action Movie In 27 Years On 50th B'Day; Filming to Begin in April 2023

Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday today. On this special day, the filmmaker took to his social media handles and announced that he will be soon directing his first-ever action movie. In a statement issued, KJo mentioned that he will begin shooting for this new movie after the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. While Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer will hit theatres in February next year, Karan will start filming his action film in the month of April 2023.

“I would like to announce my next directorial feature…Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release on the 10th of February 2023 and I will commence the shooting of my Action Film in April 2023," a part of the statement issued by Karan Johar read.

While the statement has left fans excited it will be interesting to see who will be the lead actors in the movie. While some of the fans guessed if Sidharth Malhotra will be signed as the lead actor in the movie, others guessed that it might be a collaboration between Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is currently working on his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Apart from this, he is also gearing up for another season of Koffee With Karan.

Karan Johar will also be hosting a grand birthday bash at Yash Raj Studios tonight. Reportedly, the theme of the party will be black and bling whereas the entire setup will be designed by Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of several films for Karan. Needless to say, it will be a star-studded party with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

“Much like his films, Karan will be bringing in his 50th birthday in midst of grand sets and glamour. In fact, the filmmaker has got Amrita Mahal, who has worked on creating the sets of films like Kalank, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the soon to be released Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, to design the entire set-up for the birthday bash," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.

