On His Birthday, Selvaraghavan Shares 2nd Poster of Dhanush-Starrer Naane Varuven

Tamil director and screenwriter Selvaraghavan has shared the second poster of his upcoming film, Naane Varuven, which features his brother Dhanush.

The duo has partnered again after nearly a decade for the movie produced by Kalaipui S Thanu.

Kalaipui shared the new poster of Naane Varuven on March 5, the birthday of Selvaraghavan and stated that the director will reach new heights of success while acting alongside his brother Dhanush in the film.

Following this, Selvaraghvan retweeted the poster and thanked the producer for his wishes. He also said that it was his team’s wish to feature him in the movie and their wish is his command.

The pair of Dhanush and Selvaraghavan has always been successful at the box office. The first poster of the movie was released last month and it received a lot of praise from the audience.

In the film, Dhanush will be playing the character of a young man, while the character of Selvaraghavan is not yet announced. The movie is being touted as a psychological thriller and will also feature Indhuja Ravichandran in the lead role.

Selvaraghavan made his debut in the entertainment industry with the film Thulluvadho Ilamai, which featured Dhanush in the lead role. The director is also known for making romantic drama films like 7G Rainbow Colony and Kadhal Kondein.

He has also shot fantasy and science fiction films like Aayirathi Oruvan and Irandam Ulagam. On the awards front, Selvaraghavan bagged the Edison award for the movie Aayitahi Oruvan in 2010.

Selvaraghvan will make his acting debut in the upcoming movies Beast and Saani Kaayidham. Meanwhile, Dhanush starrer Maaran is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on March 11. The story of the movie revolves around an investigative journalist and the consequences he witnesses for exposing the reality of a corrupt politician.

