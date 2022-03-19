On Holi, Dharmendra Was Busy Driving his 62-year-old FIAT

Dharmendra has wished his fans a very happy Holi in a unique style. He has shared a video flaunting his 62-year-old FIAT. Sounds normal,right? But wait there is more. The actor was himself driving it. Along with the video, Dharmendra wrote, “This is my first FIAT, my dearest. It was purchased by me in 1960. I drove it on the hill’s rough road today. Have a wonderful Holi. I adore you all." This Dharmendra video has a lot of fans. Not only that, but they’re praising Dharmendra’s car.

In the clip, he was seen driving on a rough path. Later, Dharmendra has shared a back story on his FIAT. The clip became an instant hit on the social media platform. It has recorded more than 127k views so far.

Fans made a bee-line to the comment section to drop in their comment. Referring to Dharmendra saying sorry for misspelling the name of his car, a person wrote, “Don’t say sorry sir.. we read FIAT only! Your tweet made us realize that it was spelt wrongly."

Another person wrote, “I have always appreciated your humble nature. You never have to say sorry for anything."

A user wanted Dharmendra to say hello to him. And, the actor did.

“That’s so sweet of you. Correcting spelling by yourself. However, we ignored that .. Love to see you driving the vintage," read one of the comments.

Dharmendra keeps sharing glimpses from his daily life on social media. The actor will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also stars Ranveer Sing, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan among others. With this film, Karan Johar is returning to the director’s chair.

