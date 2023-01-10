On Hrithik Roshan's 49th Birthday, Revisiting His Top 5 Movies From Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai to War

HAPPY BIRTHDAY HRITHIK ROSHAN: Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan turned a year older on January 10. From starting as a child artist to leading main roles in many movies, Hrithik Roshan’s presence in the industry has been self-explanatory. He marked his entry into Indian cinema with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000.

The actor delivered many successful films including, Koi Mil Gya, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dhoom 2, and Agneepath among others. His film Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara with Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Katrina Kaif was a massive hit among Bollywood buffs.

With his enviable look and acting prowess, Hrithik is blessed with excellent dancing skills and has been the quintessential heartthrob of the nation for almost 23 years. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at his top performances till now.

War

Hrithik Roshan’s War with Tiger Shroff in 2019 was one of the highest-grossing films and collected over Rs 400 crore at the box office. The high-octane action entertainer was the talk of the town and a treat for fans to watch Bollywood’s two best actors sharing the screen space. War was shot in seven different countries and 15 cities.

Jodha Akbar

The periodic drama film, Jodha Akbar featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a beautiful depiction. The actor captured the essence of a real-life ruler by using the intensity of his voice and facial expressions, which were elevated by regal outfits. He also won many best actor awards for the film including Filmfare Awards.

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai

One of the best debuts made in Bollywood. The actor took the audience by surprise with an award-winning performance and he won the best male debut award for Filmfare Awards. He essayed two contrasting characters in the film which proved his acting metal.

Krrish

The film gave India its new superhero which garnered rave reviews from both critics and the audience. Hrithik’s magnetic performance on-screen has cast a spell on people. The series, third instalment, Krrish 3 was also successful at the box office in its year. And now, many reports now suggest that the makers will start working on the fourth part of Krrish.

Super 30

From the boy next door, Hrithik transformed himself for this biographical drama and was almost unrecognizable. In Super 30, he played the role of a mathematics teacher, Anand Kumar. From perfecting his accent to his expression, the actor served justice to the film.

