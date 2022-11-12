On Indian Idol 13, Kumar Sanu Says He Might Have Found a New Voice for Aashiqui 3

The Melody King of Bollywood, Kumar Sanu, recently announced that he might have found a new voice for his upcoming project Aashiqui 3. And it is none other than Indian Idol 13 contestant Rishi Singh. This happened when the singer recently appeared on a reality show to celebrate the success of his 1990 romantic film, Aashiqui. The movie completed 32 years after its release. The film’s second part was also released in 2013 and featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor in the leads. Now, Aashiqui 3 — starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Anurag Basu — will come to the viewers next year.

Meanwhile, Kumar Sanu was very happy with the way Rishi Singh delivered his hit songs from the film, Saanson Ki Zarurat and Dil Ka Aalam in the show.

After Rishi completed his performance, Kumar Sanu said that it was a historic performance and that his voice is so good that he might be the next playback singer for Aashiqui 3.

Besides this, Kumar Sanu accompanied the contestant on the stage along with Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who came along with other celebrity guests Deepak Tijori and Anu Aggarwal. The actor played the guitar, while Kumar Sanu sang along with Rishi — recreating memories from the film for the audience.

The other contestants who stunned everyone with their brilliant performances include Bidipta Chakraborty, Anushka Patra, Debosmita Roy, Sonakshi Kar, Senjuti Das, Sanchari Sengupta, Chirag Kotwal, Vineet Singh, Navdeep Wadali, Shivam Singh, Kavya Limaye and Rupam Bharanahia.

Indian Idol Season 13 is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. It is broadcasted on Sony Entertainment Television.

