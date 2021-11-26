On India's Best Dancer Stage, Nora Fatehi Shakes a Leg With Terence Lewis

The weekend episode of the dance-based reality show, India’s Best Dancer 2, will see actor and dancer Nora Fatehi shaking a leg with show judge and choreographer Terence Lewis. Nora and Divya Khosla Kumar will be guests on the show to promote their recently released film Satyamev Jayate 2.

The episode will be aired on Sony TV on Sunday, November 28. Before this episode, 80s popular on-screen Jodi, Chunky Panday and Neelam Kothari, will be seen as guests on the show on Saturday, November 27.

Nora, who has appeared as a judge in a few dance reality shows, will be seen as a guest on the stage of ‘India’s Best Dancer 2. She will be seen dancing with choreographer Terence Lewis. Sony TV has released a promo video of the upcoming episodes in which Nora and Terence are seen performing a sizzling dance on late actor Sridevi’s famous song ‘Kate Nahi Katte’.

Advertisement

In the video, Nora is sporting a light blue skirt and crop top as she sets the stage on fire while dancing with Terence. The judges and audience members appreciate their performance. The fans of the actress are also expressing their love for her by commenting on the video and praising her dance moves.

Earlier, Sony TV shared a promo in which Nora is seen grooving to Kamariya song with two contestants.

The upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer 2, to be aired on Saturday, will also see Chunky Pandey and Neelam Kothari making many candid revelations.

Advertisement

The episodes will be filled with jazz, humour, power-packed performances and some amusing banter. The contestants will also bring innovations to their dance styles to amaze the guest judges with their acts.

India’s Best Dance 2 airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.