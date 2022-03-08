On International Women's Day, Jacqueline Fernandez Wants People to Work for Better Female Education

On International Women’s Day, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has urged people in the social sphere to collaborate and work towards improving the level of education for women. Sharing her thoughts on the occasion, the actress said, “The most important thing that people can actually do is to collaborate in improving the world of education for women."

Urging people to step forward and work in the right direction, the actress further said, “It would be great if people in that field come forward and be volunteers, help empower the children and women through education and what more they can do to improve their life which would make a huge difference. Jacqueline also met the young girls of Municipal School and spoke with them on the subject of women empowerment and independence in an engaging way. She also shared a glimpse of her interaction with the young girls at the school on her Instagram Story section.

For any progressive society, it’s imperative that women get ample space to express themselves.

“We, as a nation, will prosper only when women are given the right to speak up for themselves and their beliefs, and when nations and organisations work to ensure that every woman is given the same opportunities to grow and progress," she added.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has been keeping a low profile and avoiding media glare ever since her intimate pictures with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar surfaced on the internet and created a stir online. Last month, there was news of her mother suffering a heart stroke. Amidst a turbulent phase in her personal life, the actor issued a statement after pictures of her with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar made the rounds on social media. She took to her Instagram handle and requested not to circulate intrusive images and not to invade her privacy at a difficult time.

Amid these, she appeared on actress Shilpa Shetty’s talk show Shape Of You.

In a recently-released promo, Jacqueline Fernandez opened up about her mental health and the controversies surrounding her. “I was possibly going through a bit of loneliness," Jacqueline can be heard saying in the video. Later, Shilpa Shetty tells Jacqueline, “Controversies ho nahi ho, bhaad mein jaaye log, hum apni zindagi jeeyenge. Ek hi Zindagi hai."

On the work front, the actress has several films in her pipeline. These include, Bachchhan Paandey, Ram Setu, Kick 2, Cirkus and Attack Part 1.

(With IANS inputs)

