On Irrfan Khan's Birth Anniversary, 10 Dialogues We Can Never Forget

IRRFAN KHAN’S BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Irrfan Khan is a name that needs no introduction. From his debut in Salaam Bombay! in 1988 to his work in films such as Maqbool, Life in a Metro, Paan Singh Tomar, Life of Pi, Angrezi Medium and others, Irrfan Khan was considered one of the top actors in Indian cinema. Each of his films made the audience fall even more in love with him. Even though it’s been nearly three years since he left, Irrfan’s massive fan base misses his presence on the big screen.

Although he started his career on the small screen, he gained success in both Bollywood and Hollywood. With his impeccable journey in showbiz, the actor earned various prizes including a National Film Award, an Asian Film Award, and six Filmfare Awards. In the year 2011, he received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour. He was posthumously honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary, let’s revisit some of his famous dialogues that prove he will always be “the king of acting".

“Shaitaan Ki Sabse Badi Chaal Ye Hai Ki Woh Saamne Nahi Aata"- Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets “Galtiyan Bhi Rishton Ki Tarah Hoti Hai… Karni Nahi Padti, Ho Jati Hai" - Paan Singh Tomar “Death Aur Shit…Ye Do Cheeze Kisi Ko Bhi, Kahin Bhi, Kabhi Bhi Aa Sakti Hai"- Angrezi Medium “Aadmi Ka Sapna Toot Jata Hai Na, Toh Aadmi Khatam Ho Jata Hai" - Angrezi Medium “Survival had to start with me. In my experience, a castaway’s worst mistake is to hope too much and do too little."- Life Of Pi “Gali ke jwaab me goli chal jati hai"- Paan Singh Tomar “I Suppose, In The End, The Whole Life Becomes An Act Of Letting Go."- Life Of Pi “Ye Sheher Humein Jitna Deta Hai, Badle Mein Kahin Zyada Humse Le Lete Hai."- Life In A Metro “Life Is Very Busy These Days. There Are Too Many People, And Everyone Wants What The Other Has."- Lunchbox “Pack a pillow and blanket and see as much of the world you can. You will not regret it. One day, it will be too late."- The Namesake

Which one is your favourite?

