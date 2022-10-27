On Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Actress Shilpa Shinde's Jibe At Karan Johar

Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most widely-watched shows on television. Having a successful TRP track record, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has once again arrived on the small screen with its 10th season. Actress Shilpa Shinde was one of the most powerful contestants in the program who got eliminated a few days ago. Recently, the actress took a dig at the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judges - Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Nora Fatehi for their comments on the dance performances.

Shilpa shared a video on Instagram where she was seen calling out the judge panel and taking a stand for participants Nia Sharma and Rubina Dilayak of the popular show. “It’s my humble request to all the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa," she wrote in her caption, tagging Karan, Madhuri, Nora, and other members from the program.

Shilpa can be seen talking about television actress Nia Sharma’s performance where the judges pointed out some faults in her dance. Taking a jibe at Karan Johar, Shilpa asked if the producer was going to offer Nia a Dharma Productions film, based on how she performed that day.

She slammed the judges asking them what they want to see in a mere 3-minute dancing act. Shilpa added whether Karan was going to hand the contestants an Oscar or National Award for their performance. She went on to emphasise how these celebrity contestants go the extra mile to give a flawless act. However, the judges criticised their dance even after that.

Lauding the efforts of the participants, Shilpa mentioned that the performers put all their heart and soul into the 3-minute act. Although Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is supposed to be an entertainment show, it is being treated no less than a competition. She even urged the judges to watch contestant Rubika Dilaik’s dance video, highlighting that she could have met with an accident while performing the dangerous dance feat.

Shilpa concluded her video by urging fans to watch the dance reality show for sheer entertainment purposes. She even went to the extent of asking the judging panel with joined hands to respect the performers and refrain from pointing out unnecessary mistakes.

Shilpa’s straightforward video has been appreciated by fans who admired the actress’s brave move. “That’s what we wanted! For someone to speak up on our behalf! Thank you so much, mam," commented one user. “Well said Shilpa, you dare to speak the truth, which most people have no guts to say. All the best," noted another individual.

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judges have not yet reacted to her comments.

