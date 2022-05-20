On Jr. NTR’s Birthday, KGF Director Prashanth Neel Announces NTR31; Shares First Look

NTR Jr is riding high on the success of RRR and Prashanth Neel is currently basking in the success of K.G.F: Chapter 2. And what if these two talented artists collaborate? That’s exactly what is going to happen and Prashanth Neel chose the special day of his actor, NTR Jr.’s birthday to make the announcement.

NTR Jr and Prashanth Neel are teaming up for NTR31 produced by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts. On the occasion of NTR Jr’s birthday, the makers of the film unveil its first poster. It shows a seething and intense NTR Jr determined to fulfil his destiny. Sharing the poster, Prashanth Neel wrote, “The only soil worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil… his reign… But definitely not his blood." Check out the intense poster here:

From movie buffs to film critics, people across the globe continue to heap praises and shower love on RRR and the KGF franchise. As both the films won hearts and broke worldwide box office records, it shouldn’t be surprising that the audiences now have their eyes trained on NTR31 and are eagerly waiting for the film to hit floors.

While NTR is the man of the masses, Prashant Neel is the filmmaker of the masses. This dynamic duo makes NTR31 one of the most exciting (upcoming) Pan India films.

Speaking about the juggernaut project, Prashanth Neel shared, “This is an idea that originated in my head 20 years ago, but the magnitude and scale of the movie held me back. Finally, the stage is set today to make my dream project with my dream hero."

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers & NTR Arts, directed by Prashanth Neel and starring NTR Jr, NTR31 will hit the floors in April 2023.

