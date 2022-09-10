On Kalki Krishnamurthy's 123rd Birthday, Ponniyin Selvan Producers Pay Tribute

Mani Ratnam’s epic period drama Ponniyin Selvan: Part One is all set to hit the theatres on September 30 and fans can’t keep calm. And today is the 123rd birthday of Kalki Krishnamurthy, the author of this book.

On this occasion, the official account of Madras Talkies tweeted a video about him. While sharing the video the team wrote, “Writer. Visionary. Literary Game Changer! It’s Kalki’s 123rd Birthday & we thank him for Ponniyin Selvan & characters that have stayed with us!"

The video has received over 14,000 views in a few hours. Netizens are loving this video and that can be seen in the comments section.

One of the users commented, “We should keep the trailer & audio launch on his birthday. Thank you Kalki sir for an evergreen novel. Thank you the legends who made this cinema."

Another also wrote, “One minor gripe about the guys in the movie. Why do they all look like “hulk" and overly aggressive? The characters that Maniyam portrayed had the athletic physique of a warrior, beauty, and kindness that shined through!"

One more said, “His gender representation is indeed visionary and refreshing to see even now. Such beautiful evocative writing that can be enjoyed even through translations."

Another user wrote, “Thanks Madras Talkies for giving us a chance to see his writing on the big screen! Our decades of IMAGINATION GOT ITS SHAPE finally."

The ensemble cast of Ponniyin Selvan: Part One includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Among others, Parthiban.

The Chola dynasty is the focus of the film, set in the 10th century. It revolves around the Chola empire’s drama, threats, and crisis in the southern part of India. The film will also highlight the powerful empire’s major wars, conflicts, and opponents.

This Mani Ratnam film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. The film will be distributed in two parts across India.

