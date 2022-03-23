Samantha Wishes 'Powerhouse of Talent' Kangana Ranaut on Birthday: 'Actress Who Raises the Bar...'

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Wednesday wished actor Kangana Ranaut on her 35th birthday with a note. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Samantha shared a recent post featuring Kangana and wrote, “Wishing the powerhouse of talent, the actress who raises the bar with each of her performances, the ever gorgeous Kangana Ranaut, a very happy birthday."

Kangana Ranaut is celebrating her 35th birthday on Wednesday. The actor visited the Vaishno Devi shrine on the occasion. She shared happy pictures of herself from there on Instagram and thanked her fans for their love and blessings. Kangana dressed up in a colourful salwar suit on her special day for the outing.

Meanwhile, sharing her pics from her Vaishnodevi visit, Kangana wrote, “Today on the occasion of my birthday… Visited Bhagwati Shri Vaishnodevi ji… with her and my parents blessings looking forward to this year.

Thank you everyone for your love and blessings."

Kangana is currently hosting a reality show, Lock Upp. She regularly flies to Mumbai to host the weekend episodes in which she schools participants for their conduct in the Lock Upp jail. She currently has Dhaakad and Tejas lined up for release. The actor has also announced Emergency, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita. She had also wrapped shooting of her production venture, Tiku Weds Sheru.

