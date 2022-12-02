On Kannada Actor Shashi Kumar's 57th Birthday, A Look At His Cinematic Journey

Actor-turned-politician Shashi Kumar is celebrating his 57th birthday today. The actor works predominantly in Kannada films. Today, on his special day, let’s take a look at his career so far. Shashi Kumar made his acting debut in 1988 with the movie Chiranjeevi Sudhakar, starring Raghavendra Rajkumar. He played the villain in the film. But he came into the limelight after appearing in his second project, Yuddha Kaanda. This 1989 movie was directed by KV Raju and featured Ravichandran, Poonam Dhillon and Bharathi Vishnuvardhan in pivotal roles. The film received positive reviews and became one of the highest-grossing films of the year, and had a theatrical run of 16 weeks.

in 1990, two of his successful films — Rani Maharani and Baare Nanna Muddina Rani — made him one of the top heroes of Kannada cinema. Shashi and actress Malashri acted together in several hit films together and are considered one of the all-time popular pairs in the Kannada film industry. He also worked with other popular actresses of his time like Sudha Rani, Tara, Sithara and Shruthi.

At the peak of his career, Shashi was involved in a car accident in 1998 near the Bangalore Turf Club. Owing to the surgeries, he stopped getting offers for lead roles from big banners. For a few years, he played supporting roles in multi-starrers like Yajamana, Habba, Kanasugara, Snehaloka, Yaarige Saluthe, and Sambala.

Later he took the plunge into politics. Sashi was a member of the 13th Lok Sabha, representing Chitradurga constituency.

He was recently seen in the action thriller film, Bairagee. The movie was directed by Vijay Milton and produced by Krishna Sarthak. The film featured Shivarajkumar, Anjali Dhananjay and Pruthvi Ambaar in the lead roles.Shashi played a cop named Prakash Sarang. The film was the remake of the director’s own Tamil film, Kadugu. The music for the movie was composed by Anoop Seelin.

