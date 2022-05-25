On Karan Johar's 50th Birthday, Farah Khan Asks Him 'Do You Want to Come Out of Closet?'; His Reply

Farah Khan has wished birthday boy Karan Johar in her quirky style. Karan, who turned 50 today, May 25, hosted a midnight birthday bash at his residence and Farah was among the many attendees. Farah, who is Karan’s close friend, took to Instagram to share a ROFL video from his place.

In the video, Farah gave fans a glimpse of Karan’s huge walk-in closet. “Oh my god! We are in Karan Johar’s wardrobe and look who is in the closet!" Farah said before panning the camera towards KJo. When Karan asked Farah if she wanted to come into his closet, the choreographer-director responded, “Do you want to come out of your closet?" To this, Karan, indirectly referring to his sexual orientation, replied, “Been there, done that."

Sharing the video, Farah wrote on Instagram: “Happy 50th to @karanjohar… most sporting, witty and intelligent friend I have. PS- apologise for the number of times I said ‘Oh My God’." (sic)

Karan Johar had earlier addressed the curiosity around his sexuality in his biography ‘An Unsuitable Boy’. During an event, he had said the book was his final answer to the world and he would not get into any further details.

“I have never expressed my sexual orientation in those many words. I have insinuated a lot and have said what I wanted to say in my book. I will never say that I am embarrassed or ashamed to say it. I am very proud of who I am and who I will always be," the filmmaker had said.

One of his quotes in his memoir, shared by TOI, reads as, “Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don’t need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won’t only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this. Which is why I Karan Johar will not say the three words that possibly everybody knows about me."

