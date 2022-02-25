On Karan Johar's Gucci Fur Coat, Farah Khan's 'Ostrich Outfit' Comment is a Winner

Producer-director is always on point not just with his films but also his fashion statement. He recently shared a series of pictures on Instagram. And while he shows his brilliant style in pictures, his choreographer friend Farah Khan thinks the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director looks like an ostrich.

Commenting on the post she wrote, “This ostrich outfit was crying out for a video".

In the pictures, Karan can be seen wearing a Gucci outfit. For this look, the ace director chose a black shirt, black pants, an over the top fur coat and red shoes. He has completed the look with a pair of black goggles. The over the top fur coat has a colour combination of black and white. Sharing this post, Karan wrote in the caption, “The corridors of Claridges and couture! In Gucci." He has tagged Gucci in this caption.

Some other celebs of the industry have also appreciated his look. Twinkle Khanna wrote, “this look!", while Ekta Kapoor commented using red heart emojis. Karan has carried this outfit with a lot of swag and grace. Karan and Farah have been friends for a very long time and hence love to pull each other’s legs. Fans, too, their banter.

Be it social media or a show, both Karan and Farah bring a lot of entertainment on stage when they come together. Apart from entertaining the audience with his films, Karan is also one of a kind fashion icon. He believes in experimenting with his looks. He often shares pictures of his amazing looks on social media.

