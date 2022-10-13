On Karwa Chauth, Neetu Kapoor Showers Blessings on Her 'Jaans' Riddhima Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

As Karwa Chauth is fast approaching, Bollywood celebrities are gearing up for the festivities like no other. The auspicious festival in which married women pray for the long life of their husbands is being observed today. Just a few moments back Neetu Kapoor showered love and blessings on her daughter Riddhima Kapoor and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt via Instagram post. She shared a throwback picture of Alia and Riddhima and we couldn’t help but bring the deets to you. The picture was taken at Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding ceremony where the sisters-in-laws posed together. Interestingly, this is Alia's first Karwa Chauth after her marriage.

In the post, the veteran actress was seen wishing her 'jaans' on the special occasion. She wrote, “Wishing my beauties Happy Karva Chauth @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @aliaabhatt #myjaans." As Alia is expecting her first child, it is yet not clear if she is keeping a fast or not. Nonetheless, Neetu Kapoor has showered her blessings on her daughters in the heartfelt post.

Very soon after Neetu shared the heartwarming post, her daughter Riddhima reacted to it. She dropped red heart emoticons in the comments section, while Alia is yet to react or comment on the same. Netizens gushed over the actress’s post almost immediately after the photo was shared. One Instagram user wrote: “Peace mercy and blessings of almighty God on both of you”, while another user said: “Awww Alia's first karwa chauth”, replete with heart emojis.

Recently, the veteran actress was spotted at a mid-week dinner with Ranbir and Alia in the town. The trio was photographed by the media personnel. While parents-to-be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen twinning in black outfits, Neetu Kapoor was spotted in an all-white classic look.

