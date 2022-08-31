On KBC 4, Contestant Fails to Answer Rs 1 Crore Question; Here Is The Right Answer

The latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati has been fabulous, and the latest episode is even better. Not only was it thrilling but also showcased how knowledgeable Dr Anu Varghese, a Kerala resident, is. The contestant sitting proved that she was one of the brightest minds this season as she reached the Rs 1 crore question. However, she failed to answer it. So many contestants have participated in the quiz game and only a handful reach the Rs 1 crore question.

Dr Anu Varghese, a resident of Thrissur, Kerala is a dermatologist by profession. She likes to read books and the reason for her to participate and try to win big was to secure her daughter’s future. Another reason was that she wanted to travel the world. Using all her lifelines, she successfully answered the Rs. 75 lakh question and reached the Crorepati question.

The Rs 75 lakh question was – “Which of these chemical elements is named after a goddess?" The right answer was Vanadium and Dr Anu answered it correctly. This even impressed Amitabh Bachchan. The next question was about Republic Day. The question was – On January 26, 1950, in a postage stamp issued to mark the occasion of India’s first Republic Day, the lines of which of these works were engraved? The options were A) Sare Jahan Se Achcha. B) Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, C)Jana Gana Mana, D) Vande Mataram.

Dr Anu tried her best to give the right answer but eventually gave option (D) as the answer. The right answer, however, was B) Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram. Although she missed out on Rs. 1 crore, she took home Rs. 75 lakhs with her. After winning Rs. 50 lakh, Amitabh asked her what she would be gifted to her husband to which she answered, “Kuch bhi toh nai (nothing at all)" leaving the audience laughing.

