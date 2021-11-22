On KBC Student Special Week, This 9-Year-Old Continues To Rule With His Oneliners

The Student Special Week of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, which is currently underway, will have Arunodai Sharma in the hot seat. A promo of the upcoming episode was shared on the Sony Entertainment Television Instagram page. In the promo, host Amitabh Bachchan was delighted to meet the nine-year-old contestant, who won the hearts of everyone with his one-liners.

During the show, while chatting with Arunodai, Big B asks him the songs he likes. Arunodai responds, “Sir, I cannot tell right now, I have crores, the day will end, the hooter will ring 3-4 times but my list will not end."

Hearing the answer of the 9-year-old, Amitabh Bachchan starts laughing.

Then Big B asks Arunodai to sing a song for him as he likes music a lot. Arunodai sings: “Jahan chaar yaar mil jaye" song from Amitabh’s 1984 movie Sharaabi with Jaya Prada. After finishing the song, this child says, “Sir, along with this. the public also got a little entertainment". Everyone bursts into laughter again.

A few more promos of the 9-year-old contestant from the episode were shared by the channel on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan was also convinced of the vivacity of the child. The superstar shared the picture from the upcoming episode with Arunodai on his social media. Amitabh was so impressed with the child that he shared the post on his Twitter.

Amitabh wrote, “I do not normally do this… BUT this was simply irresistible."

“DO WATCH THIS 9yr old on KBC… you shall not regret it. (With lots of laughing emoticons)," he added.

The game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 airs from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on the Sony Entertainment channel.

