On Keerthy Suresh’s Birthday, Nani Unveils Her Character Poster From Dasara

Keerthy Suresh and Nani-starrer Dasara is a hot topic of discussion among movie buffs these days. The first glimpse and music of Dasara further piqued the interest of the audience. Recently, Keerthy’s character, Vennala, was also unveiled by Nani on her birthday and that has delighted his fans. The poster of her character was shared on Twitter. Nani wrote in the caption, “Vennala is not just a name. It’s an emotion Happy birthday to our chitthu chitthula bomma @KeerthyOfficial #Dasara".

Keerthy looks beautiful in a Yellow saree and fans were left swooning over her. The poster is from Dasara where Keerthy looks happy, dancing her heart out at a wedding.

Happy with this update from Dasara’s team, a fan wrote that he is excited to see Keerthy and Nani on screen again. The fan also conveyed his wishes to Keerthy on her birthday.

For those who don’t know, Keerthy and Nani earlier formed the lead pair in Nenu Local, which was directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Nenu Local revolved around the story of Babu, who falls in love with Keerthi. He starts wooing her and finally manages to impress her.

However, when it seems that things are finally going to be right, Keerthi’s dad becomes the roadblock. He chooses Inspector Siddharth Varma as the prospective groom for Keerthi. How Babu manages to overcome these problems and marry Keerthi forms the crux of this rom-com.

Nenu Local received mixed reviews from critics, who lauded Nani’a acting and his on-screen chemistry with Keerthi. However, they pointed out that the core theme of Nenu Local was repeated.

Fans are looking forward to watching the adorable pairing of Nani and Keerthy on screen again in Dasara. Besides these two, P. Samuthirakani, and Zarina Wahab also play pivotal roles. This film is expected to release next year on March 30.

