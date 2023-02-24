Kiara Advani seems to be unstoppable when it comes to surprising her fans and her choices of scripts have always been impressive. The actress will soon be seen in a Telugu film with Ram Charan. Ram Charan and the crew surprised leading lady Kiara Advani on the occasion of her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. The RRR actor, director Shankar, producer Dil Raju, and other cast and crew members gathered to wish the newlyweds a happy marriage. In the special video, the team can be seen wishing Kiara and Sidharth a happy married life.

While tweeting the same, Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote, “Team RC15 SVC50 wishes Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani a very happy married life! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, love, and light."

Later Kiara Advani also shared a special surprise from her RC15 on her Instagram story, calling them the “sweetest team" ever. The actress stated, “This is the sweetest surprise for us. Feeling the love. Thank you so much. Lots and lots of love to you guys." She also used hearts and crying emoticons to tag Shankar, Ram Charan, and Dil Raju in the caption.

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana were among the few South celebrities invited to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s lavish wedding in Jaisalmer. The couple was unable to attend but sent their best wishes to the newlyweds via social media.

Upasana also apologised for her inability to attend their wedding. The expecting mother wrote, “Congratulations this is so beautiful. Sorry, we couldn’t be there. lots of love to both of you." Ram Charan also posted her first wedding photos with Sid on Instagram, calling it a match made in heaven’ and congratulating them.

The film is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra will all play supporting roles in the film. Director Karthik Subbaraju provided the gripping story for RC15, and S Thaman composed the music.

In RC15, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani share the screen space for the second time. Previously, the couple collaborated on the 2019 blockbuster Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

