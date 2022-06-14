On Kirron Kher's Birthday, Anupam Kher Wants Their Son Sikandar to Get Married, See Hilarious Post

On Kirron Kher’s birthday, Anupam Kher had the most adorable wish for his wife. Taking to social media, The Kashmir Files actor shared a couple of throwback photos with Kirron and penned a note wishing her all the happiness in the world. He also wished that their actor-son Sikandar Kher gets married soon. In one of the photos, Kirron can also be seen sitting on his son’s lap. He started his note by writing, “Happy Birthday dearest #Kirron! May God give you all the happiness in the world. May you have a long, healthy & peaceful life!! May your life be full of laughter. You are God’s special person! May you continue to serve the people of #Chandigarh for many years."

Anupam concluded, “May @sikandarkher get married soon.😬. Love & prayers always!😍🕉 @kirronkhermp #HappyBirthday #Laughter"

Kirron Kher had also teased his son about his marriage on national television. On the sets of India’s Got Talent, where Kirron was a judge, she was seen praising his son. Kirron said, “Aaj mujhe bhi badi khushi hai ki Sikandar mere saath baethe hai. Aur accha kaam bhi karrahe hai, woh bhi mujhe bohut accha lagta hai dekh kar. Bas hann ek cheeze ki kami hai, mujhe bahu chahiye (I’m very happy today that Sikandar is sitting with me. He’s working well which also makes me happy. But there’s one thing lacking, I want a daughter-in-law)." At this, Sikandar joked, “Main chalta hun, baad me milenge (I’m leaving, we’ll meet later)."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sikandar Kher has won hearts with his performance as Daulat in ‘Aarya’ series and will next be seen in Dev Patel’s directorial debut The Monkey Man. On the work front, Sikandar Kher received appreciation for his 2020 show Aarya and its second season. He was also seen in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi.

