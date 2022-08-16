On Koffee With Karan, KJo Asks Sidharth Malhotra About 'Future Plans' With Kiara: 'You Marry...'

Sidharth Malhotra will be making an appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, along with Vicky Kaushal. Karan Johar on Tuesday dropped a promo teaser of the episode which will start streaming on August 18 on Disney+ Hotstar.

In the promo, Karan asked the inevitable marriage question to Sidharth, who is reportedly dating his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani. Karan asks, “Now that you are dating Kiara Advani, any future plans?" Sidharth cheekily replies, “I’m manifesting it today." To this, Karan wittily adds, “that you marry Kiara Advani?"

Sharing the promo, Karan wrote on Instagram: “They’re the men of the moment and they’re bringing the full Punjabi feels to the Koffee couch! Manifesting a spicy brew this time around."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship ever since they co-starred in acclaimed film Shershaah. A few months back, rumours were rife that the duo parted ways after dating for a few years. However, Sidharth soon appeared to dispel the rumours as he attended Kiara’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening in Mumbai. He even hugged her as they were clicked together at the screening venue. They even celebrated Kiara’s birthday together in Dubai with her family.

Talking to Navbharat Times about the stories surrounding her personal life, Kiara earlier said, “I had already decided that I will never speak about my personal life, and I have never commented on it. People can assume what they want, I will never confirm or deny because that is the only place in my life which is personal and private."

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara recently discussed the possibility of doing a movie together during a live session, which they held on Instagram to mark one year of Shershaah.

