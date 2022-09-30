On Koffee With Karan, Kjo Claims Vijay Deverakonda is ‘Officially Single’

The last episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday. In the season finale, popular content creators Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila, Danish Sait, and Niharika NM joined Kjo for a hilarious episode of the Koffee awards.

During the episode, Kusha Kapila was quick to point out certain puns used in the show regarding Vijay and Rashmika’s affair. Karan said, “As far as I know he is single. He is single and officially single." Rashmika and Vijay starred in two films namely Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Earlier in Koffee with Karan, Ananya Pandey gave a major hint that Rashmika and Vijay were dating. She stated that both of them will soon marry. Vijay Deverakonda, in an exclusive interview with News18, said both of them laugh and joke about such rumours. In an interview with GQ, Deverakonda said that he fears falling in love.

Vijay confessed that he was in a long-distance relationship before he became an actor but that relationship changed how he thinks about love.

Back to the show, Karan said he was sad about not being invited to Vicky and Katrina’s wedding.

“I played the role of the cupid between the two," Karan Johar said, “It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us. It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited."

Karan went on further to admit that he found solace with director Anurag Kashyap. Wondering why? Vicky, despite working as an assistant director on the two-part films Gangs of Wasseypur and starring in two of his directorial movies, Raman Raghav 2.0 and Manmarziyaan, didn’t invite him either.

Hearing Karan Johar, Niharika NM said, “You are invited to my wedding and you are gonna set me up." This was one of the most hilarious moments of the show.

