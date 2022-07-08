On Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh Explains Why He is So Proud Of Alia Bhatt

Bollywood director-producer-actor Karan Johar is back with another season of Koffee With Karan, and the first episode has already set the bar high for the remaining guests. KJo’s Cult Show is back with a bang after three years. Fans definitely can’t keep calm as the first episode of the seventh season went live on July 7. The first two guests of the season were the B-town’s friends calling themselves “girlfriends" or “Sakhi" Rocky and Rani aka Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The episode was full of fun, drama, and laughter. But there were moments when we got to know the deeper layer of the newlywed Alia Bhat. Karan splashed Alia with many questions in the show, but the most interesting ones were related to the Kapoor family. That led Ranveer Singh to feel so proud of her.

Advertisement

Karan asked, “What is the one thing that you adopt from the Kapoor family?" Alia replied, “There are very few people in our family and we don’t usually celebrate things together. But the Kapoor family’s culture is very different, or say that this culture was completely new to me. This family has added a new layer to my life."

Alia continued, “The entire family gets together for whatever happens in the Kapoor family. Everyone gathers even if there is a puja that needs to be performed. As Ranbir and I were living together for some time, he said that we will do Diwali Puja in our house, so I was very much involved in it."

After hearing these things Ranveer said, “I’m so proud of you."

Following that, Karan also asked Alia about her time in lockdown, her day, and whether she tried anything new. Alia stated after Rishi Uncle’s passing as soon as Covid began that over the following three to four months, my whole attention was on the family.

Advertisement

This was just the first episode, there is much more spice, gossip, and fun coming your way.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.