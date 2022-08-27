On Koffee With Karan, Shahid Kapoor Reveals This Kannada Star is the Number 1 Actor

Koffee With Karan season 7’s latest episode went live on August 25 and it featured our favourite on-screen couple Preeti and Kabir. The Koffee couch got ten times hotter with their presence and we loved their candid answers.

When Karan asked Shahid, “Who according to you is the number one actor and actress in Bollywood?" He took Kiara’s name for the top actress slot and further said, “Rocky Bhai (KGF star Yash) is the top actor in the film industry right now."

Film critic Sunayana Suresh has also tweeted the clip and wrote, “Now, isn’t that something lovely to listen to and feel so good about our Kannada film industry?"

KGF Chapter 2 this year shattered various records. While the plot of the sequel was well received, the Rocking Star’s portrayal of the role onscreen was highly lauded by both the audience and other significant personalities from different film industries.

Shahid Kapoor was most recently seen in Jersey, which failed to wow the audience at the box office. The movie was a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur also appeared in prominent roles in the film.

Shahid is also getting ready for his digital debut, which will be directed by none other than Ali Abbas Zafar.

And the gorgeous Kiara Advani was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jug Jeeyo which was a blockbuster. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Fugly in 2014. She has now appeared in over 15 films, most of which have been well received by audiences.

Her groundbreaking role in Lust Stories established her in the industry. In an era when female pleasure is considered taboo, she rose to the occasion and excelled. Apart from that, her films M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kabir Singh, Good Newswz, and Shershaah were also hits among the audience.

