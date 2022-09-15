On Koffee With Karan, Varun Dhawan Calls Alia Bhatt His Competitor, Source of Inspiration

Season 7 of Koffee with Karan is in full swing. This Hotstar special has reached its 11th episode in which we have the ever-so-young Anil Kapoor and box-office heartthrob Varun Dhawan. A promo of the latest episode was shared by Karan Johar on his Instagram handle captioned, “Forever young, forever cool- this duo is here to set the couch on fire."

The fun-filled episode has Anil and Varun talking about love, marriage, relationship, and competition in cinema. In one of the glimpses shared by Johar, Varun confessed that he considered Alia Bhatt a competitor and yet a source of inspiration.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

The Badlapur actor said in the promo, “As a society, we also need to start accepting that our female leads can also be bigger than heroes. With Alia Bhatt’s smashing big openings, as a male actor, I seek inspiration from that and aspire to do it too as a performer."

Meanwhile when Karan asked Anil what keeps him young. Anil’s answer astonished everyone. Anil said it was just Sex, Sex, and Sex. Later, he said it’s all scripted. Varun admitted that everyone in the industry considered him a kid and too young. To counter this in the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Varun, “Given a chance to work with Deepika and Katrina, who would you choose?" Varun smartly said that he was too young. Karan, pulling his leg, said you consider Katrina and Deepika older than you?

On the career front, Varun Dhawan last appeared in JugJugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli. He has a couple of exciting projects — Bawaal with Janhvi Kapoor and Bhediya with Kriti Sanon — next lined up.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here