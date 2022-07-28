On Koffee With Karan, Vijay Deverakonda Explains Why he Never Talks About his Love Life

Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan had a grand opening with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. For the fourth episode of KWK, Karan has Liger pair Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on the show. Several promos and videos from the episode are making waves online. During the show, Vijay also talked about his private life and said that once he is married, he will say it loudly.

Talking about why he never discloses his relationship status, Vijay Deverakonda said, “I will say it out loud; until then I would not like to hurt anyone who adores me. So many people love you as an actor and have your poster on their walls, on their phones. They give me so much love and appreciation; I don’t want to break their hearts."

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s episode will premiere on July 28 at 7 pm on Disney+Hotstar.

During the second episode of Koffee with Karan, when Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were on the couch, they confessed to having a crush on Vijay Deverakonda. Sara even went ahead and said she wants to date Vijay. Vijay replied to her and wrote, “I love how you say, Devarakonda. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection."

Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Deverakonda have often been spotted together at parties and events.

Reportedly, Vijay Deverakonda is dating his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna. They have never denied nor accepted their relationship but are often seen praising each other. Rashmika once went ahead and talked about Vijay and her past relationship and confessed that the actor helped her during her tough times.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is making his Bollywood debut with Liger, co-starring Ananya Panday. Ananya is making her South debut with the film. The film has been directed by Puri Jagannadh and will release on August 25.

