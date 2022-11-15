On Krishna's Demise, Read Ram Gopal Varma's Tribute To Veteran Actor And His Wife

Telugu superstar Krishna died, aged 79, in the wee hours of Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad after suffering a heart attack. He began his career in movies with blink-and-miss appearances in films such as Kula Gotharula, and Padani Mundhuku and then was cast in Thene Manasulu as one of the lead actors.

From there, it was no looking back for the actor as he continued to work and established himself as also a director and film producer. Condolences are pouring in over the demise of Ghantamaneni Shivarama Krishna alias Krishna.

Ram Gopal Varma extended his tribute to the late actor and penned a note on Twitter. The filmmaker stated in the note that there is no need to feel sad because Krishna is having a great time in heaven. “No need to feel sad because I am sure that Krishna Garu and Vijaya Nirmala garu are having a great time in heaven singing and dancing," Ram Gopal Varma wrote.

The filmmaker also added a link to of one the super hit songs Korinadi Neraverinadi of Krishna along with his wife Vijaya Nirmala from the 1971 film Masagallaku Mosagadu.

For those who are unaware, Krishna was to Indira Devi in the year 1961, but he fell in love with actress Vijaya Nirmala whom he met on the sets of the feature film Sakshi. It is said that the couple was filming a song at Meesala Krishnudu Temple which has a history. The couple visiting the temple often get married. As Sakshi became a hit, the audience loved the duo on screen.

It is also reported that during the shooting of a film, Chandramohan informed the late actress that Krishna had plans on marrying her. They later tied the knot in 1969. However, his second wife Vijaya Nirmala passed away in 2019.

Krishna has been survived by a son and actor Mahesh Babu and daughters Padmavati, Manjula and Priyadarshini. Krishna’s first wife Indira Devi passed away in September this year, while his elder son Ramesh Babu died in January. Krishna was said to have been deeply affected by these tragedies.

