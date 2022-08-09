On Mahesh Babu's Birthday, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet Singh, Others Send Best Wishes

South star Mahesh Babu has turned 47 today but he still looks like a young star in his early 30s. On his birthday, celebs from the Indian film industry have filled social media with greetings and heartwarming wishes. In case you missed it, to mark Mahesh Babu's birthday, several theatres worldwide are re-running his blockbuster cop film Pokiri for a noble cause.

On Tuesday, many celebrities poured in wishes for the Maharshi star on the occasion. Chiranjeevi wished the actor on Twitter as he shared a candid picture of them and penned a heart-melting note in Telugu.

Ram Charan also wrote, “Happiest Birthday Mahesh Babu! Wishing you lots of happiness and a great year ahead.”

Veteran Malayam actor Mammootty also sent his wishes and tweeted, “Happy Birthday Dear Mahesh Babu garu. Wishing you a great year ahead with lots of happiness and success. Stay Blessed.”

“Happy Birthday Mahesh Babu anna! Wishing you lots of joy and success as always!” tweeted Jr NTR.

Rakul Preet Singh also wished her Spyder co-actor and wrote, “Happy happy bday to the forever charming Mahesh Babu… wishing you abundance of everything!! Keep shining,”

Venkatesh Daggubati shared a still from Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. He called the birthday boy his 'Chinnoda'.

Former actress and Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also penned a heartfelt note and said “You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always.”

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in SSMB28 opposite Pooja Hegde.

