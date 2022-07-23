On Mahesh Babu's Birthday, Pokiri and Okkadu To Be Screened in Select Theaters

Actor Mahesh Babu will celebrate his 47th birthday on August 9. On the occasion, fans of the actor are in for a treat as two of his films will be screened across theatres in domestic and as well as international markets. Reportedly, Pokiri, directed by Puri Jagannath, and Okkadu are being remastered and will be re-released in 4K quality.

Director-producer MS Raju has announced that special fan shows for the actor’s Okkadu will be screened in theatres.

Here’s the area-wise distribution list of both the films:

Overseas- Great India Films

Nizam- Sri Venkateshwara Films

Vizag- Gayatri Devi Films

East- Vintage Creations

West- Aditya Films

Krishna- Haasya Movies

Guntur- Padmaker Cinemas

Nellore- N Cinemas

Ceeded- Shilpakala Entertainments

MS Raju, who produced the film has urged the fans to watch the 2003 movie with him in the theatres.

“Like to watch superstar @urstrulyMahesh #Okkadu in theatre on Aug 9th with my dear fans…pls call me for the show…will shout with u…dance with u…clap with u…will make a viral video."

Okkadu, written and directed by Gunasekhar, stars Bhoomika Chawla and Prakash Raj in addition to Mahesh Babu. Meanwhile, Pokiri is a 2006 Indian Telugu-language action thriller film written and directed by Puri Jagannadh

On the work front, the latest outing of the Telugu star was Sarkaru Vaari Paata, helmed by ace director Parasuram. Post the film’s success all eyes are now on his collaboration with Trivikram, tentatively titled SSMB28.

The film went on floors in May this year with a puja ceremony. Along with starring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, the untitled project will feature music by S. Thaman. While Navin Nooli is handling the editing, Madhie is in charge of cinematography.

SMB28 marks the third collaboration between director Trivikram and actor Mahesh Babu after Athadu and Khaleja. Presented by Mamatha, S Radhakrishna is bankrolling the project under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner.

