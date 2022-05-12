On Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata Release Day, A Look At Some Facts About The Film

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which graced the theatres today, May 12, has got a flying start at the box office. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film features Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. It also stars Samuthirakani, Nadiya Moidu, Vennela Kishore and Naga Babu in supporting roles. According to trade experts, Sarkaru Vaari Paata has earned a whopping Rs 6 crore (approx) from the US premiere shows. The film, which was postponed quite a number of times owing to the novel coronavirus, is Mahesh Babu’s first release in the last two years.

While the film is all set to count in some big bucks at the box office, in the coming days, we bring you some interesting facts about the film.

1. The title of the Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, means Government’s Bid.

2. Mahesh Babu is essaying the role of a bank employee in this film.

3. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is touted to address the fraudulent activities within the banking sector.

4. Keerthy Suresh is playing the female lead in the film, it marks her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu.

5. Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara has made her first-ever music video appearance in the song, Penny.

6. Budget of Sarkaru Vaari Paata is Rs. 60 crores, reportedly.

7. The film was announced back in May 2020 and has finally been released two years later today.

8. The OTT streaming rights of the film have been acquired by Amazon Prime, while Star Maa has got its hands on the satellite rights.

Recently, Mahesh Babu was in news for his remark on Bollywood. During the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh’s Major, the actor was asked about his plans to star in Bollywood films. To which he replied, “Bollywood cannot afford me." Despite the fact that the statement has been taken out of context, social media has been buzzing with conversations around his remark. Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt and Boney Kapoor have also given their two cents on Mahesh Babu’s statement.

