On Mahira Khan's Heartfelt Tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, Pakistan Fans Mourn Her Demise

The demise of legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar has saddened not just her fans in India, but in neighbouring Pakistan as well. Popular Pakistani actor Mahira Khan paid her tribute to the late singer and expressed respect and love for Lata Ji by sharing her pictures and music videos.

Sharing a post on Instagram, Mahira wrote, “There will never be another… Rest in greatness our Lata Ji" Along with the photo of Lata Ji, the actor has also shared a video. In the video, Mahira shared a musical video of Lata Ji’s two popular songs, Lag Ja Gale from the movie Woh Jo Hasina and Luka Chuppi Bahut Hui from Rang De Basanti. The post is being loved by Mahira’s fans and has received a whopping 152,044 likes so far.

As soon as the actor shared the post on her Instagram, people started commenting and expressing their grief. Music composer Jamil Khan commented, “She will always be a part of us. Rest in greatness indeed." Another user wrote, “An artist belongs to no country or religion. When he is an artist, he belongs to the whole world."

Lata Mangeshkar was an eminent Indian playback singer and music composer. She is considered one of the greatest singers and has been mentioned as one of the most influential figures in Indian music history.

On February 6, 2022, she breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi to many Bollywood stars including Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, among others mourned her death.

