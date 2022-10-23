On Malaika Arora's Birthday, BF Arjun Kapoor Posts Sexy Mirror Pic of the Couple, Says 'Be Mine'

Birthday wishes are pouring in for gorgeous Malaika Arora, who turned 48 today. Arjun Kapoor is among the many who shared a love-filled post for the birthday girl on social media. Malaika and Arjun have been dating for about four years now and they frequently share romantic pictures with each other their respective Instagram accounts.

Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun shared a romantic mirror picture with his ladylove Malaika. In the photo, Arjun and Malaika can be seen posing in style. “The Yin to my Yang… Happy Birthday Baby… Just be You, be happy, be mine…"

On Arjun’s 37th birthday earlier this year, Malaika had shared a blissful picture of the actor along with a cute video of him. In the picture, Arjun was seated at a dinner table and smiling with his eyes closed. They seemed to be enjoying a candlelight dinner when the candid picture was clicked. In the video, Malaika filmed Arjun’s reaction to enjoying a bite of her meal. Sharing the post, Malaika wrote, “Make a wish my love… may all your wishes and dreams come true… happy birthday @arjunkapoor."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora send the Internet into a tizzy every time they make an appearance together or post photos with each other on social media. They made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun’s 34th birthday in 2019 when Malaika had posted a romantic photo of the couple on her account.

Malaika Arora was previously married to film producer and actor Arbaaz Khan. They were married for 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 19-year-old Arhaan. Arjun Kapoor often accompanies Malaika Arora to family get-togethers at her mother Joyce Arora’s residence.

