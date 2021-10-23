On Malaika Arora's Birthday, a look at Television Shows Judged by the Actress

Malaika Arora’s glitter and glamour image is well-known. Simply put, we are always in awe of her splendour. She is also one of Bollywood‘s finest beauties. Malaika, the embodiment of perfection, has been a wellspring of inspiration and a total charmer, dominating the hearts of several men and women alike!

She has a slew of reality shows in her kitty. She has featured as a judge on shows such as ‘Nach Baliye,’ ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,’ ‘Zara Nachke Dikha,’ ‘India’s Got Talent,’ and others. She is the only celebrity who has appeared in a number of reality TV shows. Let’s take a look at some of the TV series on which Malaika has appeared as a judge.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Malaika was the judge for this celebrity dancing reality program. Seasons 4 and 8 were judged by the actress. Malaika was appointed as a judge in lieu of Karan Johar. The judging panel involved Shahid Kapoor, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ganesh Hegde.

Chapter 4 of Super Dancer

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Geeta Kapoor, and Anurag Basu judged this dancing reality program. Shilpa was unable to attend the show’s shoot because she wanted to spend time with her family. Malaika took Shilpa’s spot as a judge on the show. Choreographer Terence Lewis also judged the show with Malaika.

Nach Baliye

Malaika served as a judge on Nach Baliye Seasons 1 and 2. She even returned as a judge for Season 8 of the show. In addition to Malaika, Saroj Khan and Farhan Akhtar were also on the judging panel in seasons 1 and 2.

Zara Nach Ke Dikha

This was a dance reality TV Show. The first season of the show was judged by Malaika along with Chunkey Pandey. Aired on Star Plus, the show was much loved by the viewers.

India’s Got Talent

Starting with season 4, Malaika was part of the judging panel along with Kirron Kher and Karan Johar. The three have been seen having a great time together and frequently entertain audiences with their appearances. After Malaika judged the fourth season, fans demanded that she return for the subsequent seasons.

MTV Supermodel of the Year

Aside from Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar, Malaika is currently a judge on the second season of MTV SOTY. Malaika also served as a judge during Season 1. Masaba Gupta, on the other hand, joined the season 1 judging panel with Malaika and Milind.

India’s Best Dancer

Season 2 of the dancing reality program has commenced with auditions. The new season is judged by Malaika along with choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. The trio also served as judges during the first season of the show. Bharati Singh and her spouse Haarsh Limbachiyaa presented Season 1.

