On Megastar’s Birthday, Filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's 'Beautiful' Anecdote About Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his 67th birthday on Monday, August 22 and wishes poured in from all corners. Apart from a Mega Carnival being organised for the star in Hyderabad, commemorating his birthday, he was trending on social media for most of the day. Many stalwarts from the entertainment industry shared their wishes for him on their social media handles and also shared their experiences working with him. One of the celebrities who wished him was ace director Puni Jagannadh.

However, what everyone’s attention was on is an interesting anecdote that Puri Jagannadh shared about Chiranjeevi that just elaborates how strong his fanbase is. He called it ‘a beautiful moment’. In a video that is going viral, the director said that about 12 years ago, he embarked on a long drive with Chiranjeevi. They were going around Madhapur casually and at that point, the area was less developed in comparison to now. The road was empty and muddy and apart from a few buildings under construction, there were hardly any structures nearby.

Chiranjeevi stopped the car near a small paan shop and both decided to go for some paan. However, the reaction of the paan shop owner to seeing the living legend Chiranjeevi in front of him was remarkable. According to Puri Jagannadh, the shopkeeper started screaming “Boss Boss" and “Megastar" and started frantically running about. He wanted to share his joy with others but there was no one around.

Puri Jagannadh said that the excitement in the eyes of the paan wala is an image that never leaves his mind to this day and he got to know how much people revere Chiranjeevi.

Puri Jagannadh will soon be working with the Megastar on the professional front as well. Puri Jagannadh has been brought on board to play the cameo in the upcoming film Godfather which has megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The reports are coming that Puri Jagannadh will be seen playing the role of a journalist in this film. An official confirmation.

