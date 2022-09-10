On MiniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai, Karan Johar Rules With His Witty Replies

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has again grabbed the headlines with his sense of humour. Johar recently made an appearance on Amazon MiniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai. While on the show, host Riteish Deshmukh prodded Johar on nepotism and left no stone unturned to pull his leg. Deshmukh also asked Johar about what he looks for in an actor. The 43-year-old asked, “I have been told that whenever you cast actors in your films, you only go for their good looks."

Johar replied to Deshmukh’s allegation in his sassy style and said, “I also go for entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment. And sometimes I also go for talent, but I never find it." Netizens have praised Karan Johar for being so candid on the show. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director has won the hearts of the audience with his witty takes on the controversies surrounding him.

For the unversed, Amazon MiniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai is an out-of-the-box talk show and is set in a courtroom. The show stars Riteish Deshmukh as a defence lawyer and Varun Sharma as a public prosecutor. Bollywood celebrities appear on the show as witnesses to defend themselves against ludicrous accusations.

It is worth noting that Karan Johar has been accused of nepotism frequently over the last decade. Johar has become the primary target of the boycott brigade on social media. Films produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions have been facing relentless boycott calls on Twitter. Karan Johar’s magnum opus Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva has also become the target of Twitter trolls.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva got mixed reviews from both the audience and critics alike. According to early reports, the fantasy drama has minted Rs 75 crore at the worldwide box office.

