On Naga Chaitanya's Birthday, a Look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Old Wishes For 'The One Born' For Her

Naga Chaitanya is celebrating his 36th birthday on Wendesday. Over the years, his now ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu had been sharing sweet love notes to wish him on his special birthday day. From calling him her ‘favourite person forever’ to ‘my love’, the actress had shared pictures and notes for Chay on Twitter and Instagram in the past. While she’s deleted the posts on Instagram, her wishes for Chaitanya are still up on Twitter.

Let’s take a look at the wishes Samantha has penned for Chaitanya over the years:

Advertisement

In 2015, when Samantha and Chaitanya were still dating, the actress took to Twitter and announced that he was her ‘most favourite person forever.’ She tweeted, “@chay_akkineni happy birthday to my most favorite person forever and always . A great year it’s going to be." Chay replied, “@Samanthaprabhu2 thank u my papaa :-)"

In 2016, Samantha joined Naga Chaitanya and his family members Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal at a birthday bash for Chay. In a now-deleted post, Samantha called them her family.

In 2017, the year the couple finally tied the knot, Samantha shared a picture from their wedding along with a beautiful note. Probably the only picture of the ex-couple still intact on her Instagram account, Samantha wrote, “Happy birthday my Everything ❤️❤️❤️ I don’t wish , I pray every single day that God gives you everything your heart desires . I love you forever . #happybirthdaychay."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2018, Samantha had shared a blurry picture from a birthday party hosted in Chay’s honour and called him her friend, teacher and the one who was born for her. “A blur of great magic. Happy birthday my friend, my teacher, my gentle soul and the one born for me, Naga Chaitanya," her caption at the time read. She added the hashtags ‘About Last Night,’ ‘Where My Happiness Begins And Ends’ and ‘Blurry Nights Are The Best Nights.’

Advertisement

In 2019 and yet another deleted Instagram post, Samantha wished Chay by saying she was proud of him. “Happy birthday my @chayakkineni ❤️ .. Every single day I pray for your happiness and I am so proud that with every passing day you have grown to be the best version of yourself .. and I believe with all my heart that we are stronger together ..I love you darling husband ❤️" her caption read. It was this year that the couple flew to Goa for a private birthday celebration.

In 2020, when no one thought it would be among the last birthday posts she would share for Chay, Sam took to Twitter and unveiled the poster of his film Love Story. She also penned a sweet note that read: “Always living life on your own terms @chay_akkineni 😍 Wishing you only happiness always and forever."

Advertisement

In October 2021, Chaitanya and Samantha shocked their fans by announcing their split. “After much deliberation and thought, (we) have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," Samantha and Chaitanya’s statement read.

While she has unfollowed Chaitanya on social media platforms thereafter, fans are hoping that maybe, she decides to wish Chaitanya on social media this year. We’ll have to wait and watch.

Read all the Latest Movies News here