On Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Unstoppable With NBK 2, The Next Guest Is...

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable with NBK 2 is running successfully with some big names, including Prabhas, Adivi Sesh, Vishwak Sen, Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu and Raashii Khanna among others, gracing the platform.

Now, powerstar Pawan Kalyan will be seen in the upcoming episode of the show. The fans are excited to watch both Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan together in the same frame for the first time having a candid chat. Both Tollywood stars are not only competitors in films but also in politics.

On Tuesday, Pawan Kalyan’s fans thronged to the studio in Hyderabad to catch a glimpse, while Balakrishna hugged him as he welcomed him to the sets. Photos and videos are now making rounds on social media. Both Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan can be seen donning black outfits for the day.

A snap from the set is also going viral on Twitter, which shows NBKxPSPK placed on the stage.

The actor and director duo, Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram Srinivas will be seen together in the episode. Aha Video shared a promo wherein Balakrishna calls Trivikram and can be heard saying, “I guess you know who needs to accompany you."

It is known that Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram share a great bond and their episode is expected to be a grand one.

According to the report by Pinkvilla, the power star will not be answering any questions on his personal and married life. However, fans may witness a lot of political and film chats between them. It is worth noting that Balakrishna and Pawan are active politicians from the film industry in Andhra Pradesh. Pawan’s Jana Sena Party also shares a close relationship with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which was founded by NT Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set for his upcoming film Veera Simha Reddy with Malineni Gopichand. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the leading lady. It will hit the cinemas on January 12.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen in the action-adventure drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi. He also has Harish Shankar’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh in his kitty.

