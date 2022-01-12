On National Youth Day, TV Artists Share Their Learnings from Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda, India’s eternal youth icon, speaks to the hearts of millions of young people around the world, and his words and philosophies can be a soul-awakening experience for some. The 12th of January is designated as National Youth Day in honour of his birth anniversary. Jasneet Kaur (Malaika Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), Sanjay Choudhary (Kamlesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), Anjita Poonia (Indrani, Baal Shiv), and Aashna Kishore (Kate, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) pay their respects and share their learnings from Swami Vivekananda’s teachings.

>Jasneet Kaur

“At a very young age, my mother gifted me Swami Vivekananda’s book, ‘To the Youth of India,'" says Jasneet Kaur (Malaika Singh) from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Every word in that book has acted as a source of inspiration at every step of my life. Whenever I feel demotivated, I read it all over again. The National Youth Day creates awareness and provides knowledge about the rights of people in India. It is a day to remind the youth of their duty to be responsible towards themselves, their families, society and the nation. Let us take a moment to remember the leader who has given us so much to think and ponder upon."

>Sanjay Choudhary

Sanjay Choudhary (Kamlesh) from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan adds, “I salute Swami Vivekananda for his teachings and stand by each one of them. He states that youth life is the most precious in his sayings, and its value is incalculable and indescribable. Hence, we need to be grateful for having seen our youth and make the most of it every day."

>Anjita Poonia

According to Anjita Poonia (Indrani) of Baal Shiv, “Swami Vivekananda said, ‘Arise! Awake! And don’t stop until you’ve reached your goal, and this lesson has always stayed with me. It is said that a nation’s future is defined by its youth population, and that the country with the most youth has the best resource to grow."

>Aashna Kishore

Aashna Kishore (Kate) of &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan adds, “Swami Vivekananda shared the most important life lesson with the world, ‘Whatever you think, you will be.'" I adhere to the principle and believe that if you consider yourself to be hardworking, strong-willed, and patient, your actions will reflect that.

