On Netflix Stand Up Special, Kapil Sharma Jokes His 'Drunk Tweet' to PM Modi Cost Him Rs 9 Lakh

He started his journey in showbiz with an audition for the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, tried his hand at theatre, switched to stand-up comedy, and now hosts his own comedy show. Yes, we are talking about comedy king Kapil Sharma. We can go on and on about his accomplishments, the list of which has a new addition now. Kapil Sharma is all set to make his Netflix debut with his first ‘stand up special’ titled Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet. On Wednesday, the 40-year-old comedian announced that his first-ever Netflix show will premiere on January 28. In the much-awaited show, Kapil Sharma will get candid about his life, his journey in the film and television industry, and his first-ever Netflix Comedy.

Of course, when it comes to Kapil, nothing is monotonous. He has his own fun way of telling a story, even if it is about a hard phase of his life. In the first five seconds of the teaser of sorts, Kapil Sharma makes everyone laugh by making fun of his proficiency in the English language. He then shares that he has been working for the past 25 years in showbiz.

He goes on to reveal that he has never taken comedy seriously as he thinks it is quite normal. “Pata nhi tha iss cheez ke paise bhi milte hai (I didn’t know it was something you could get paid for)," he says in the clip.

Kapil further says that as an artist, he always felt the need to do something more, ‘somethings else’ and because Netflix attracts him so much, he decided to share his story on the streaming platform. What he loves the most about Netflix? “Firstly, the TUDUM sound, I find it really exciting!" says Kapil.

That’s not it. The “bigger news" is that you can also see Kapil singing a song in English on the show. Kapil telling his story in his own style on Netflix is going to be so much fun, we bet.

Sharing the video, Kapil Sharma wrote: “Let’s meet on 28th January on your Netflix screen with my first stand-up special ‘Kapil Sharma: I’m not done yet’!"

Later, Kapil Sharma shared a sneak peek of his stand-up wherein he referred to his controversial tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which he accepted was “a drunk tweet." “I left for the Maldives instantly, I lived there for 8-9 days. The moment I reached the Maldives, I asked them for a room with no internet. They asked, ‘Have you got married?’ I replied, ‘No, I just tweeted.’ My stay cost me Rs 9 lakhs. I didn’t even spend that much money on my education. But that one line cost me that much," he revealed, added, “I want to sue Twitter." The 2016 infamous tweet to the PM had Kapil complaining about BMC. His tweet read, “I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from the last 5-year and still I have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi."

Kapil Sharma is currently hosting The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3 and has worked in movies like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi

Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath are parents to two kids.

