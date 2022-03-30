On Palak Muchhal Birthday, Watch 5 Unmissable Tracks by the Singer

Born on March 30, 1992, Palak Muchhal started her musical journey at the age of 4. She, along with her younger brother Palash, raise funds for children who need financial assistance for medical treatment of heart diseases by performing stage shows across India and abroad. Apart from having her voice lent to some of the most popular songs in Bollywood, Palak holds a Guinness Book of World Records for her achievement in social work and outstanding contribution towards charity work.

Today on the occasion of Palak’s birthday, let us listen to some of the most hit songs crooned by her:

Meri Aashiqui

This soulful song from the film, Aashiqui 2 was made immortal by Palak’s voice. The track gave one of the earliest successes for her as a playback singer in Bollywood. She won Zee Cine Awards 2014 Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Fresh Singing Talent and also a nomination in Best Female Playback Singer category.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

The title track from the Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor starrer was a huge hit. The song won her the Stardust Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 2015. She also got her first ever Filmfare nomination as a playback singer for the song. The song received the Best Track of the Year Award in 2015 in Zee Cine Awards. Palak was awarded BIG Star Most Entertaining Singer (Female) for the track.

Kaun Tujhe

This song was the biggest breakthrough in Palak’s Bollywood career. The track is picturised on Disha Patani in the film M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The song won Palak her first ever Screen Award. She also became the Lions Favourite Singer of The Decade in 2017 and Best Singer (Female) in Lions Gold Awards, the same year. She was nominated for the second time in Filmfare for the song.

Laapata

The song from Salman Khan’s 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger introduced Palak to Bollywood. She dubbed the song with KK on Sohail Sen’s music composition. Her rendition of the song earned her much praise from fans and many prominent personalities in the Music Film Industry.

Chahun Main Yaa Na

The song from Aashiqui 2 became her special signature start to the Indian music industry. She sang the song along with Arijit Singh.

The lyrics were penned by Irshad Kamil and the music was given by Jeet Gannguli.

