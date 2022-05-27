On Parents' Wedding Anniversary, Actor Siddharth Jadhav's Sweet Post for Them

Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav is known for his style and acting skills in the Marathi entertainment industry. He always tries to stay connected with the fans through social media. Recently, the actor shared a special post for his parents, wishing them their anniversary. The caption of the post said, “Ramchandra and Mandakini. Mom and Dad. Happy wedding anniversary."

We can see this beautiful trio in the picture where his dad is wearing a sky blue kurta. His mom is seen in a maroon suit. The actor himself is wearing a black sweatshirt, paired with a black cap. The post has received more than 9,000 likes since being posted. Over hundreds of users have already commented on his post.

Advertisement

This is not the first time he has posted something with his family. Earlier, the actor wrote a post for his daughters, and it went viral on social media.

Siddharth was seen posing with his daughters. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “Life. It is very important to know for whom we live. My life. My daughters. Swara and Ira."

The post has received so much love from the audience with 13,000 likes, and more than hundreds of users commenting on it.

One of his fans commented and said, “Sweet family", while another one wrote “So adorable. Stay blessed" and others followed the trend.

Advertisement

Siddharth made his acting debut in DD Sahyadri’s Ek Shunya Baburao. In 2004, he made his film debut in Kedar Shinde’s Marathi film Aga Bai Arrecha. The film was loosely based on the Hollywood film What Women Want. The actor is also called the Comedy King of Marathi Cinema.

Apart from these shows, he also acted in Bollywood, playing sub-inspector Santosh Tawde in Simba. He also enacted Lucky’s assistant in Golmaal Returns. Whatever the role, Siddharth always wins the hearts of the audience.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.