On Prabhas' 43rd Birthday, Billa and Varsham to Hit Theatres Again

Pan-India star Prabhas will turn a year old on October 23, and fans will leave no stone unturned in making it a grand occasion. Ahead of the actor’s 43rd birthday, reports have surfaced that Prabhas’ one of the biggest hits Billa, which was released in 2009, is getting ready for re-release on the occasion across the Telugu states.

Sources close to the development have revealed that the gangster drama will have remastered 4K special shows on the Baahubali star’s 43rd birthday.

Moreover, some social media reports claim that other than Billa, Varsham (2004) will also have special screening shows in several theatres across the twin Telugu states on his birthday. Reportedly, the romantic action film’s 4K remastering work is also currently underway.

Prabhas’ Billa emerged as a blockbuster hit and had churned box office collections of approx. 15 crore including AP/TG share. Notably, the income generated through the special shows of Billa will be spent on welfare causes.

The action thriller is directed by Meher Ramesh and marks the Telugu remake of the 1978 Hindi film Don starring Amitabh Bachchan. Billa is the second Telugu remake of the Hindi blockbuster hit after Yugandhar (1979).

Other than Prabhas in the lead, the film starred Krishnam Raju, Anushka Shetty, Hansika Motwani, Namitha, Rahman, and Kelly Dorjee playing eminent roles. Billa was backed by Gopi Krishna Movies.

Speaking of Varsham, the Telugu film is directed by Sobhan starring Prabhas, Trisha Krishnan, and Gopichand in lead roles. The movie was produced by M.S. Raju under his Sumanth Art Productions banner

Prabhas has emerged as the biggest and highest-paid superstar in the country. On the work front, the rebel star is busy with shoots for his upcoming films. He has several big-budget pan-India movies namely Adipurush, Saalar, Spirit, and Project K.

