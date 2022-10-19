On Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Birthday, Kaapa Makers Unveil Riveting Teaser

Prithviraj Sukumaran is one of the most sought-after actors in the Malayalam film industry. The Jana Gana Mana star has recently been in the limelight for his upcoming film Kaapa. On the occasion of Prithviraj’s 40th birthday, the makers treated his fans with the much-anticipated teaser of Kaapa. Prithviraj made the official announcement of the teaser’s release by sharing a poster of himself sporting a grim look with a rowdy avatar on Twitter. “The wait is over!!!! Kaapa teaser is here! See you in cinemas this Christmas!" wrote the actor in his tweet, along with adding the link to the teaser.

Advertisement

The teaser was shared on YouTube by Saregama Malayalam. The 1-minute-long teaser opens with a voiceover narrating the existence of gangsters in Thiruvananthapuram. The subtitles read, “Thiruvananthapuram has a speciality. If a gang leader is murdered, his brother, brother-in-law, or cousin is initiated into the gang. And then, the gang will avenge the death."

What happens next shows the spine-chilling reality of the gangsters in Thiruvanathapuram as they engage in merciless killings to gain dominance over the city’s suburban region. The rest of the video shows a big fight between gangsters. Soon, the protagonist, Prithviraj Sukumaran, makes a heroic entry as he bashes people with a rake and axe. “I always fought alone to reach this position," he says out loud towards the end of the teaser.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Advertisement

Kaapa is helmed by Shaji Kailas while it is jointly produced by Fefka Writers Union and Theatre of Dreams. Besides Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film also stars Asif Ali, Manju Warrier and Anna Ben, among others, in prominent roles. Prithviraj will be seen playing the role of Kotta Madhu, a gangster, in the film. The political thriller is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Christmas this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here