On Propose Day, Khesari Lal Yadav, Akshara Singh's Dream Mein Entry a Treat to Fans

Khesari Lal Yadav has carved a niche for himself with his acting and songs. Almost every song is a raging hit when it is associated with him. His song Dream Mein Entry with Akshara Singh was released on Tuesday, propose day, and has turned out to be a treat to his fans.

The song has garnered more than 2 million views and is also trending at 5th position. The best thing about this song is that Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara have also lent vocals, besides being a part of the official video. Ajit Mandal has penned the lyrics, while Shubham Raj has composed the song. The foot-tapping music guarantees the much-needed dose of entertainment for Khesari Lal Yadav’s fans.

For those who don’t know, this song, sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Akshara, is based on a Hindi song by the same title Dream Mein Entry. Jyotica Tangri sang the Hindi song, while Vishwas Rane penned the lyrics and Gourov Dasgupta composed the music. Prikshit Gupta (Parry G) composed the rap for this song. The song features Priya Anand performing the character of a woman, who is going to get married. The entire song revolves around Priya’s bachelorette party.

Before Dream Mein Entry, Khesari Lal Yadav had composed the Bhojpuri version of another Hindi song Pani Pani. The lyricist and composer of the original song Badshah also performed his rap for the track.

Khesari Lal Yadav, Badshah and Rini Chandra gave vocals to the song, penned by Ajit Mandal. Shubham Raj composed the music for this hit number.

Khesari Lal Yadav has several projects, including Right, Baapji, Apradhi and others lined up this year.

